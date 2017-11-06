Quantcast

Rapper Meek Mill sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for violating probation

Newsweek

06 Nov 2017 at 23:22 ET                   
Rapper Meek Mill (Instagram)

After spending nearly a year in prison on charges related to drug dealing and possession, rapper Meek Mill will be locked up again after he violated his probation, according to a Monday TMZ report. Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, is slated to spend a minimum of two years behind bars because he violated the terms of his parole on two seperate occasions.

