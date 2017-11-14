Quantcast

Republican National Committee cuts ties with Roy Moore: Politico

fletcher

14 Nov 2017 at 18:33 ET                   
Judge Roy Moore -- CNN screengrab

The Republican National Committee is withdrawing support for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore after allegations surfaced that he had sexual contact with teenage girls decades ago, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing a senior party official.

The move further isolates Moore, who has denied the accusations. Republican leaders have distanced themselves from the candidate and the National Republican Senatorial Committee cut ties with him last week.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

