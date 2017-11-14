Republican National Committee cuts ties with Roy Moore: Politico
The Republican National Committee is withdrawing support for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore after allegations surfaced that he had sexual contact with teenage girls decades ago, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing a senior party official.
The move further isolates Moore, who has denied the accusations. Republican leaders have distanced themselves from the candidate and the National Republican Senatorial Committee cut ties with him last week.
(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
