Republicans confident of passing House tax bill: Kevin Brady

Reuters 13 Nov 2017 at 17:27 ET

The U.S. House of Representatives Republican leadership is confident it has the votes to pass a tax overhaul bill when it comes to the House floor later this week, the chairman of the tax-writing Ways and Means committee, Representative Kevin Brady, said Monday.

Debate will begin on Thursday, Brady, a Republican, told reporters in a Capitol hallway. “Leadership believes, is very confident, that … we do and will have the votes for passage.”

Brady said including a repeal of the Obamacare individual healthcare mandate in the tax bill “remains under consideration.” He said he had pledged to House members to keep in the bill a deduction for state and local property taxes, up to $10,000.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell)