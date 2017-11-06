REVEALED: At least 13 Trump allies, donors and cabinet members busted in ‘Paradise Papers’ leak
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Reactions To Paradise Papers Leak
The U.S. -based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), the publishers of the high-profile Panama Papers leaks, published another database — The Paradise Papers — on Sunday revealing offshore of “some of the world’s most powerful people and companies.”
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion