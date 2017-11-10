Rick Perry attending pro-Trump group fundraiser that offers face-time with administration officials

Energy Sec. Rick Perry during a House subcommittee hearing on Oct. 12 (image via screengrab).

Energy Secretary Rick Perry is scheduled to attend a fundraising event in Texas next week that allows Republican mega-donors to get “face time” with Trump administration officials.

As per Politico, the event is being put on by America First Policies, an outside pro-Trump super-PAC tied to Vice President Mike Pence through his chief of staff. The group was also reportedly under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The report notes that “Perry will not solicit donations from the attendees at the Monday event, which would be a violation of federal law — but America First officials plan to ask for contributions after Perry leaves the room.”

Along with the event featuring Perry, America First has also had conference calls with “White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Erik Paulsen,” and appears to be “brandishing its relationships with government officials to establish itself as the White House’s preferred outside ally.”