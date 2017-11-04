Rosa Maria Hernandez released from custody by ICE
Federal authorities have freed 10-year-old Rosa Maria Hernandez, who was detained by Border Patrol agents on her way out of the hospital after undergoing surgery. Hernandez’s release comes after an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) lawsuit and international outrage over the detainment of Rosa Maria, who suffers from cerebral palsy.
