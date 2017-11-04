Quantcast

Rosa Maria Hernandez released from custody by ICE

Newsweek

04 Nov 2017 at 07:45 ET                   
A 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who had gall bladder surgery at Driscoll Children’s Hospital is under threat of deportation after crossing a Customs and Border Protection checkpoint to get to Corpus Christi for the surgery. (Caller-Times)

Rosa Maria Hernandez Released From Custody

Federal authorities have freed 10-year-old Rosa Maria Hernandez, who was detained by Border Patrol agents on her way out of the hospital after undergoing surgery. Hernandez’s release comes after an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) lawsuit and international outrage over the detainment of Rosa Maria, who suffers from cerebral palsy.

