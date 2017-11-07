Rose McGowan praises Ronan Farrow after new Weinstein report
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Actress Rose McGowan praised Ronan Farrow for his new report in the New Yorker claiming Harvey Weinstein hired spies to silence abuse allegations. The report, titled “Harvey Weinstein’s Army of Spies,” claimed the Hollywood mogul spent more than a year using private investigators to track actresses and journalists in a bid to stop them from going public.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion