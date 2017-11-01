Roy Moore continues his tirade against LGBT people
A U.S. district court judge in D.C. blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to change the military’s transgender policy yesterday, and Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore thinks that judge should be impeached. … never declared transgenderism to be a right under the Constitution.” This is not a new stance for Moore who has been criticized for his outlandish statements…
