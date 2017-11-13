Roy Moore tells backers to ‘defeat the forces of evil’
Embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore spoke in Biblical tones to his supporters Sunday stating that a vote for him is a vote to “defeat the forces of evil.” “I must be able to count on the support of God-fearing conservatives like you to help me defeat the forces of evil seeking to crush out and destroy our conservative movement,” Moore wrote in an email to supporters Sunday.
