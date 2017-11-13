Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Roy Moore tells backers to ‘defeat the forces of evil’

Newsweek

13 Nov 2017 at 08:57 ET                   
Judge Roy Moore (image via screengrab).

Embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore spoke in Biblical tones to his supporters Sunday stating that a vote for him is a vote to “defeat the forces of evil.” “I must be able to count on the support of God-fearing conservatives like you to help me defeat the forces of evil seeking to crush out and destroy our conservative movement,” Moore wrote in an email to supporters Sunday.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Conservative website howls at ‘Simpsons’ for mocking ‘right-wing nutjobs’ and Ayn Rand
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+