Russian hacker hit list targeted Kerry, US generals

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry delivers a speech on Middle East peace at The U.S. Department of State on December 28, 2016 (AFP Photo/Zach Gibson)

In addition to targeting Democrats and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, Russian hackers took aim at the emails of top U.S. officials for more than a year leading up to the election. The Russian hacker group Fancy Bear—which multiple cybersecurity firms have traced to Russia’s foreign military intelligence agency GRU—tried to break into 573 email addresses used by top U.S. diplomats and security officials, according to a hit list obtained by the Associated…