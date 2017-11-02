Russian hacker hit list targeted Kerry, US generals
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
In addition to targeting Democrats and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, Russian hackers took aim at the emails of top U.S. officials for more than a year leading up to the election. The Russian hacker group Fancy Bear—which multiple cybersecurity firms have traced to Russia’s foreign military intelligence agency GRU—tried to break into 573 email addresses used by top U.S. diplomats and security officials, according to a hit list obtained by the Associated…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion