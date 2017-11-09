Quantcast

Russia’s military brags about new robot tank

Newsweek

09 Nov 2017 at 15:45 ET                   
Russia's Robot Tank

Is Moscow building a robot army? Russia’s military has a new armed robot tank that outperformed manned vehicles in recent exercises, Colonel Oleg Pomazuev told the Russian news site Military Review. The tank, known as the Nerehta, can be fitted with a 12.7mm or 7.62mm machine gun or an AG-30M grenade launcher, according to Defense One.

