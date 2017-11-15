Scaramucci is writing a book about White House tenure
Scaramucci Is Writing a Book About White House Tenure
Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is reportedly looking to publish a book on his tumultuous 10-day stint in politics. Scaramucci, who was fired after giving a profanity-laden interview to The New Yorker, has been meeting with publishers to find a match, according to the New York Post.
