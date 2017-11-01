Schumer asks Trump to rethink anti-terrorism cuts

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and President Donald Trump (R-NY), composite image.

After President Donald Trump blamed New York Senator Chuck Schumer and the D iversity Visa Lottery Program for allowing the suspect in Tuesday’s lower Manhattan attack to enter the U.S., Schumer responded by pointing out what could be considered hypocrisy on the president’s part: If Trump wants to stop terrorists, why does he want to cut anti-terrorism funding?