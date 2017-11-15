Quantcast

Scientists edit genes in living person for first time

International Business Times

15 Nov 2017 at 15:07 ET                   
Human Genome DNA sequence (Shutterstock)

Scientists are editing genes inside a living person for the first time, in an attempt to help a man with a debilitating metabolic disorder. The AP reported today that researchers at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland dripped new genes into the patient that will replace mutated ones causing his illness, known as Hunter syndrome.

Trump silent on Roy Moore because of the sexual abuse allegations against him: White House source
