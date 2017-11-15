Scientists edit genes in living person for first time
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Scientists are editing genes inside a living person for the first time, in an attempt to help a man with a debilitating metabolic disorder. The AP reported today that researchers at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland dripped new genes into the patient that will replace mutated ones causing his illness, known as Hunter syndrome.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion