Second Uzbek man sought for questioning in New York attack probe

Newsweek

01 Nov 2017 at 17:37 ET                   
Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, who the FBI is seeking in relation to the Tuesday's deadly attack in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City, New York, U.S. is shown in this image released on November 1, 2017. Courtesy FBI New York/Handout via REUTERS

A second Uzbek man is wanted for questioning by authorities in the investigation of Tuesday’s truck attack in New York City that killed eight people, a law enforcement official said on Wednesday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a wanted poster issued on Wednesday it was seeking information on Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, a 32-year-old native of Uzbekistan. Another Uzbek man, Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was charged on Wednesday with commiting the attack in the name of the Islamic State militant group.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

