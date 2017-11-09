Senate confirms EPA nominee with fossil fuel interests
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The Senate confirmed a man who has represented oil, gas, and chemical companies for the past decade to the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday. William Wehrum, whom President Donald Trump nominated to lead the EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation, was confirmed in a 49-47 vote after objections by Senate Democrats, including Senator Tom Carper of Delaware and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion