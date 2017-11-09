Quantcast

Senate confirms EPA nominee with fossil fuel interests

Newsweek

09 Nov 2017 at 15:43 ET                   
William Wehrum (www.hunton.com)

The Senate confirmed a man who has represented oil, gas, and chemical companies for the past decade to the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday. William Wehrum, whom President Donald Trump nominated to lead the EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation, was confirmed in a 49-47 vote after objections by Senate Democrats, including Senator Tom Carper of Delaware and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

