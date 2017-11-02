Quantcast
Facebook, Trump News, U.S. News
Senate Democrats say Sessions needs to testify again on Russia
02 Nov 2017 at 17:46 ET
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, a senior Democratic member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Attorney General Jeff Sessions must return to testify before the panel about alleged contacts between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

Leahy said on Thursday that testimony Sessions gave to the committee two weeks ago is “impossible to reconcile” with a description of a March 31, 2016 meeting of campaign advisers which appeared in court documents made public in the case of George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

