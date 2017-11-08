Senate Dems are investigating Russia’s ‘criminal’ election meddling — without the GOP’s help

Direct Line with Vladimir Putin (Kremlin)

Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee have been conducting their own investigation — without the help of Republicans on the committee — into Russia’s election-meddling in Eastern Europe since last spring.

According to The Daily Beast, the Democrats on the committee, lead by ranking member Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), are in contact with “dozens” of European embassies and diplomats whose countries have been targeted by the Kremlin. Their goal — to “to chart how the Kremlin has used a sophisticated combination of propaganda and voter suppression to advance its global interests.”

The Foreign Relations Democrats are compiling a report that, according to spokesman Sean Bartlett, will explain how the Kremlin has expanded their domestic “toolkit” of “criminality and corruption” and used it on other countries.

Those close to the committee told the Beast that they hope Republicans will join their investigation that, unlike the others being conducted in the House, Senate and by various intelligence agencies, doesn’t pertain to the 2016 presidential election.