Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Senate Dems are investigating Russia’s ‘criminal’ election meddling — without the GOP’s help

Noor Al-Sibai

08 Nov 2017 at 18:30 ET                   
Direct Line with Vladimir Putin (Kremlin)

Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee have been conducting their own investigation — without the help of Republicans on the committee — into Russia’s election-meddling in Eastern Europe since last spring.

According to The Daily Beast, the Democrats on the committee, lead by ranking member Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), are in contact with “dozens” of European embassies and diplomats whose countries have been targeted by the Kremlin. Their goal — to “to chart how the Kremlin has used a sophisticated combination of propaganda and voter suppression to advance its global interests.”

The Foreign Relations Democrats are compiling a report that, according to spokesman Sean Bartlett, will explain how the Kremlin has expanded their domestic “toolkit” of “criminality and corruption” and used it on other countries.

Those close to the committee told the Beast that they hope Republicans will join their investigation that, unlike the others being conducted in the House, Senate and by various intelligence agencies, doesn’t pertain to the 2016 presidential election.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Nicolle Wallace: Paul Ryan sold his soul, but maybe he ‘can get back some of his other organs’ by standing up to Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+