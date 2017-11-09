Senate Republicans may repeal Obamacare’s mandate in tax bill: Cornyn

Senator John Cornyn speaking at the 2012 CPAC in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

U.S. Senate Republicans may include a repeal of Obamacare’s individual mandate in their version of the party’s tax cut plan, Republican Senator John Cornyn said on Thursday, adding that the bill should be on the chamber floor the last week of November.

“We’re taking a hard look at it,” Cornyn said after leaving a Senate Finance Committee, without offering any further details.

