Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Senate tax plan includes full repeal of federal SALT deductions: Senator

Reuters

09 Nov 2017 at 15:04 ET                   
Sen. Bill Cassidy (CNN)

U.S. Senate Republicans’ tax proposal will include a full repeal of federal deductions for both state and local taxes on income, property and sales, Republican Senator Bill Cassidy told reporters on Thursday.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Internet destroys Breitbart for describing Roy Moore’s advances on underage girls as ‘being romantic’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+