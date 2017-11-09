Senate tax plan includes full repeal of federal SALT deductions: Senator
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
U.S. Senate Republicans’ tax proposal will include a full repeal of federal deductions for both state and local taxes on income, property and sales, Republican Senator Bill Cassidy told reporters on Thursday.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion