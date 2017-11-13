Sessions considering second special counsel to look into the Clinton Foundation: report

Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reportedly considering appointing a second special counsel to looking into accusations against Hillary Clinton, including her alleged involvement in the sale of Uranium One to a Russian company and her private email server when she was Secretary of State.

According to a letter obtained by The Washington Post, Sessions “has directed senior federal prosecutors to explore at least some of the matters and report back to him and his top deputy.”

The letter was written in response to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Robert W. Goodlatte (R-VA) who has twice called on the Justice Department to appoint a second special counsel to investigate Republicans’ concerns related to Clinton. Goodlatte’s wish list included the Clinton Foundation’s involvement in the sale of Uranium One and other “various dealings,” as well as the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s private email server.

Goodlatte also reportedly “took particular aim” at “leaks” from fired FBI Director James Comey about his conversations with President Donald Trump.

The letter, which was sent to Goodlatte by Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd, said Sessions directed prosecutors under his command to probe the congressman’s concerns, and “will make recommendations as to whether any matters not currently under investigation should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources, or whether any matters merit the appointment of a Special Counsel.”

This letter, the Post notes, came a few weeks after Trump fumed publicly over his lack of control over what the Justice Department investigates.

“They should be looking at the Democrats,” Trump said in an interview 10 days ago. “They should be looking at [Clinton’s former campaign chairman John] Podesta and all of that dishonesty. They should be looking at a lot of things. And a lot of people are disappointed in the Justice Department, including me.”