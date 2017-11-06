Shalane Flanagan becomes 1st American woman to win NYC Marathon since 1977
Olympic medalist Shalane Flanagan, 36, became the first U.S. female runner to win the New York City Marathon — the world’s largest marathon — Sunday since Miki Gorman in 1977. With an unofficial time of two hours, 26 minutes and 53 seconds, Flanagan beat the three-time defending champion Mary Keitany of Kenya by a minute and one second.
