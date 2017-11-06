Shalane Flanagan becomes 1st American woman to win NYC Marathon since 1977

Shalane Flanagan (Youtube)

Olympic medalist Shalane Flanagan, 36, became the first U.S. female runner to win the New York City Marathon — the world’s largest marathon — Sunday since Miki Gorman in 1977. With an unofficial time of two hours, 26 minutes and 53 seconds, Flanagan beat the three-time defending champion Mary Keitany of Kenya by a minute and one second.