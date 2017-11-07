Stephen Hawking warns artificial intelligence could destroy civilization
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
World-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to destroy civilization and could be the worst thing that has ever happened to humanity. Seaking at a technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Hawking told attendees that mankind had to find a way to control computers, CNBC reports.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion