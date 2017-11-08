Steve Bannon is on juice cleanse for ‘battles’

Former chief White House Strategist Steve Bannon speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Call it Bannon Boujee: The man behind the rise of the alt-right is forcing himself to do a juice cleanse. Breitbart chairman and former Trump strategist Steve Bannon is banishing junk food and sticking to a strict diet to help prepare him for “battles” against his political enemies, according to a new book about his rise to power.