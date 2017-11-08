Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Tabloid claims wild underage sex allegations against Charlie Sheen

Rare

08 Nov 2017 at 18:34 ET                   
Charlie Sheen appears on 'The Graham Norton Show' on June 16, 2016. (YouTube)

24th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Viewing Party – Arrivals A Wednesday afternoon report from the National Enquirer unearthed some allegedly long whispered about rumors about actor Charlie Sheen. … Charlie Sheen. The tabloid, who reported the story without an attributed byline, quoted an alleged friend of deceased actor Corey Haim, who claimed that Sheen had sex with Haim when they…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Senate Dems are investigating Russia’s ‘criminal’ election meddling — without the GOP’s help
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+