Texas church killer had previously escaped a mental institution — and was still able to buy guns anyway

Texas church shooter Devin Patrick Kelley (Facebook.com)

It turns out there were even more red flags surrounding Texas church killer Devin Kelley than have been previously reported.

Local news station WFAA has obtained a police report showing that Kelley — who on Sunday gunned down 26 people at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas — actually escaped from a mental institution in 2012, and also threatened his Air Force chain of command even as he faced discipline for alleged domestic abuse.

Police in El Paso, Texas, arrested Kelley in June 2012 shortly after he escaped from the Peak Behavioral Health Services in the nearby city of Santa Teresa, New Mexico. According to the police report, Kelley at the time “suffered from mental disorders and had plans to run” out of the state after his escape from the mental institution.

The report also described Kelley as “a danger to himself and others,” while noting that there was reason to believe he would try to make good on threats he’d made against fellow Air Force officers.

Despite this, Kelley was able to buy at least four guns over the past three years. The Air Force admitted on Monday that it had made a mistake by failing to report Kelley’s criminal history, which let him pass through background checks.