Texas church shooter Devin Kelley practiced on “live targets,” says a former colleague
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
kelleystitch A former Air Force colleague says Sutherland Springs shooter Devin Kelley told her he bought live dogs on Craigslist to kill for “target practice” and praised white supremacist killer Dylann Roof in Facebook messages that she said alarmed her so much that she blocked him from communicating with her.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion