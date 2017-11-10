Quantcast

Texas church shooter Devin Kelley practiced on “live targets,” says a former colleague

Rare

10 Nov 2017 at 16:10 ET                   
Texas church shooter Devin Patrick Kelley (Facebook.com)

kelleystitch A former Air Force colleague says Sutherland Springs shooter Devin Kelley told her he bought live dogs on Craigslist to kill for “target practice” and praised white supremacist killer Dylann Roof in Facebook messages that she said alarmed her so much that she blocked him from communicating with her.

