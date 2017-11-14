The 1 percent now have half the world’s wealth

Gold (Shutterstock)

The richest 1 percent of the world’s population owns more than half of household wealth with their share skyrocketing since the global financial crisis, a new report says. The annual Global Wealth Report, published Tuesday by Credit Suisse, points out that while the top 1 percent and 10 percent of the world’s richest saw their share of wealth decline between 2001 and 2008, the trend swung the other way after the financial crisis.