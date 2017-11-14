The 1 percent now have half the world’s wealth
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The richest 1 percent of the world’s population owns more than half of household wealth with their share skyrocketing since the global financial crisis, a new report says. The annual Global Wealth Report, published Tuesday by Credit Suisse, points out that while the top 1 percent and 10 percent of the world’s richest saw their share of wealth decline between 2001 and 2008, the trend swung the other way after the financial crisis.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion