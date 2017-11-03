Quantcast

The 1 percenters are middle class: House Republicans

Newsweek

03 Nov 2017 at 14:15 ET                   
Paul Ryan and GOP presenting Tax Bill (cnn.com)

That’s rich! Republicans suddenly believe that one percenters are barely struggling to be in the middle class, party officials revealed. On Thursday, House Republicans issued a fact sheet about their new tax cut plan that referred to Americans earning $450,000 a year as “low- and middle-income” — even though that income level would put those taxpayers in the top 0.05% of all individual Americans.

