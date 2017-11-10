The mystery of the Berlin patient, who was cured of HIV, has come one step closer to a solution
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A population descended from five monkeys left on an island by Dutch spice traders 500 years ago may be the key to replicating a legendary HIV treatment that left one man functionally cured. Researchers from Oregon Health and Science University published their findings Friday morning in Nature Communications.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion