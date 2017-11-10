Quantcast

The mystery of the Berlin patient, who was cured of HIV, has come one step closer to a solution

Newsweek

10 Nov 2017 at 06:21 ET                   
HIV Virus in Blood Stream (Shutterstock)

A population descended from five monkeys left on an island by Dutch spice traders 500 years ago may be the key to replicating a legendary HIV treatment that left one man functionally cured. Researchers from Oregon Health and Science University published their findings Friday morning in Nature Communications.

