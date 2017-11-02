Quantcast

The Republican tax plan would allow a saving account for fetuses

Newsweek

02 Nov 2017 at 20:07 ET                   
(Photo: Shutterstock)

Unborn fetuses would be eligible to be beneficiaries of tax savings accounts under the GOP’s new tax plan. That means expecting parents would have the option of opening a 529 savings plan, which sets aside money for college or other higher education, before their child is even born.

