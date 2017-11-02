The Republican tax plan would allow a saving account for fetuses
Unborn fetuses would be eligible to be beneficiaries of tax savings accounts under the GOP’s new tax plan. That means expecting parents would have the option of opening a 529 savings plan, which sets aside money for college or other higher education, before their child is even born.
