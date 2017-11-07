Top lawmaker Adam Schiff says President Trump threatens democracy
President Donald Trump’s response to any further indictments or explosive conclusions that come from the Russia probe could threaten democracy in America, Representative Adam Schiff said Tuesday. The top Democrat on the congressional committee tasked with examining whether the president’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russian operatives to sway the election said he believes the institution is already in trouble.
