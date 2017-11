Treasure-filled tomb may rewrite ancient Greek history

Newsweek 07 Nov 2017 at 13:03 ET

The Pylos Combat Agate, a small limestone-encrusted seal, is the most exciting treasure yet to come from the tomb of a Bronze-Age Greek warrior. The Minoan sealstone found in the tomb of the “Griffin Warrior” is being heralded as the single best work of glyptic art ever recovered from the Aegean Bronze Age.