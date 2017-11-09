TripAdvisor to flag reports of sexual assault
TripAdvisor is now identifying hotels and resorts where sexual assault has been reported, after the travel reviewing company drew scorn for deleting posts from more than a dozen alleged victims. The site will now put red badges on the pages for locations that have faced allegations, and they will remain there for up to three months.
