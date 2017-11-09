Quantcast

TripAdvisor to flag reports of sexual assault

Newsweek

09 Nov 2017 at 20:30 ET                   
TripAdvisor (Wikimedia Commons)

TripAdvisor is now identifying hotels and resorts where sexual assault has been reported, after the travel reviewing company drew scorn for deleting posts from more than a dozen alleged victims. The site will now put red badges on the pages for locations that have faced allegations, and they will remain there for up to three months.

