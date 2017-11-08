Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump administration tightens sanctions against Cuba

Reuters

08 Nov 2017 at 09:12 ET                   
Cuba (cubanismovineyards.com)

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced new restrictions against Cuba, tightening sanctions against the Caribbean island nation in an effort to prevent U.S. trade and travelers from benefiting its military.

The changes, which will take effect on Thursday, will expand the list of Cuban government officials barred from transactions as well as set policy to deny exports to prohibited Cuban entities, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Scarborough pins Dem wins on women voters: ‘Women standing in the rain in long lines weren’t going to move’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+