Trump administration tightens sanctions against Cuba

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced new restrictions against Cuba, tightening sanctions against the Caribbean island nation in an effort to prevent U.S. trade and travelers from benefiting its military.

The changes, which will take effect on Thursday, will expand the list of Cuban government officials barred from transactions as well as set policy to deny exports to prohibited Cuban entities, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

