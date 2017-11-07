Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump adviser: Carter Page ‘went around me directly to campaign leadership’ to receive permission for Moscow trip

Noor Al-Sibai

07 Nov 2017 at 19:04 ET                   
Former Trump campaign aide Carter Page (image via screengrab).

One-time Trump campaign foreign policy adviser initially asked his direct supervisor if he could travel to Moscow for an academic conference last summer. When he was dissuaded, he went around that supervisor to ask then-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

Page’s then-boss J.D. Gordon, who was director of the Trump campaign’s National Security Advisory Committee, told Business Insider that Page copied him and campaign spokesperson Hope Hicks on the email he sent to Lewandowski after he initially turned down the adviser’s request.

“I discouraged Carter from taking the trip to Moscow in the first place because it was a bad idea,” Gordon said. “Since I refused to forward his speech request form for approval, he eventually went around me directly to campaign leadership.”

Lewandowski, Business Insider points out, claimed earlier this year that he never granted anyone permission to travel to Moscow — a claim Page refuted in his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee last week.

“Tell [Lewandowski] to look up the email I sent to him, Corey, and someone else on June 19, 2016,” Page told Business Insider. “Corey replied first. We are all reaching the heights of irrelevancy.”

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH LIVE: Polls close in highly contentious Virginia governor’s race
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+