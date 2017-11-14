Trump asks Xi to help arrested basketball players
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The case of three college freshman basketball players arrested last week in China has become the center of international diplomatic negotiations-after U.S. … Chinese President Xi Jinping for help. Trump, who left Beijing on Friday for Vietnam and now the Philippines, requested that Xi ensure that the case is resolved quickly and that the three…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion