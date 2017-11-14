Trump asks Xi to help arrested basketball players

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania visit the Forbidden City with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The case of three college freshman basketball players arrested last week in China has become the center of international diplomatic negotiations-after U.S. … Chinese President Xi Jinping for help. Trump, who left Beijing on Friday for Vietnam and now the Philippines, requested that Xi ensure that the case is resolved quickly and that the three…