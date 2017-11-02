Quantcast

Trump-backing school president ‘marginalizing’ students

Newsweek

02 Nov 2017 at 06:25 ET                   
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. (YouTube)

An evangelical pastor turned preacher and author who has been banned from the world’s largest private Christian university said its president reflects President Donald Trump by “marginalizing” voices on campus that disagree with his own. The preacher, Jonathan Martin, told Newsweek on Wednesday that Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. “mirrors Trump in being thin-skinned.” “Any…

