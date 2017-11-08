Trump blames Virginia loss on Republican candidate not embracing him

GOP Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie (image via Creative Commons).

Democrat Ralph Northam defeated Republican candidate Ed Gillespie in the Virginia governor race Tuesday, securing 93 percent of the votes in which Northam scored 53 percent and Gillespie trailed behind with 46 percent. … like the MS-13 to flourish in the so-called “sanctuary cities,” according to CNBC. However, Trump on Tuesday blamed Republican…