Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump blames Virginia loss on Republican candidate not embracing him

International Business Times

08 Nov 2017 at 06:32 ET                   
GOP Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie (image via Creative Commons).

Democrat Ralph Northam defeated Republican candidate Ed Gillespie in the Virginia governor race Tuesday, securing 93 percent of the votes in which Northam scored 53 percent and Gillespie trailed behind with 46 percent. … like the MS-13 to flourish in the so-called “sanctuary cities,” according to CNBC. However, Trump on Tuesday blamed Republican

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Jon Stewart reflects on Trump’s election: ‘We put our d*ck in the toaster and are waiting to see what happens’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+