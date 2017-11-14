Quantcast

Trump boasts about his 46 percent approval

Newsweek

14 Nov 2017 at 11:32 ET                   
Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to boast of a new conservative-leaning poll that showed his approval rating at 46 percent, calling other estimates “#FakeNews.” Rasmussen, a pollster that publishes a Daily Presidential Tracking Poll, showed that 46 percent of voters approved of Trump’s job performance.

