Trump boasts about his 46 percent approval
President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to boast of a new conservative-leaning poll that showed his approval rating at 46 percent, calling other estimates “#FakeNews.” Rasmussen, a pollster that publishes a Daily Presidential Tracking Poll, showed that 46 percent of voters approved of Trump’s job performance.
