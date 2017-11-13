Trump chuckles as Duterte denounces press as spies
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump chuckled as his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte denounced reporters as spies after they raised questions about human rights. Ahead of discussions at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Manila on Monday, the two leaders bonded during their first ever formal meeting.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion