Trump chuckles as Duterte denounces press as spies

Newsweek

13 Nov 2017 at 08:55 ET                   
Donald Trump in the Philippines (Youtube)

President Donald Trump chuckled as his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte denounced reporters as spies after they raised questions about human rights. Ahead of discussions at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Manila on Monday, the two leaders bonded during their first ever formal meeting.

