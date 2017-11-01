Quantcast

Trump does not recall adviser’s suggestion of Putin meeting: White House

Reuters

01 Nov 2017 at 16:57 ET                   
President Donald Trump (image via Nicholas Kamm:AFP)

The White House said on Wednesday President Donald Trump does not recall a meeting with his foreign policy advisers in March 2016 in which one of them suggested he could arrange a meeting between candidate Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“No I don’t believe he does,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a news briefing when asked if Trump recalled the suggestion by adviser George Papadopoulos, who has pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about contacts with people who claimed to have ties to top Russian officials.

(Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)

