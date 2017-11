A general view shows a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 26, 2017. (REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

The Trump administration is hiring a small army of attorneys to fight landowners so the government can seize the property needed to build the wall on the U.S. -Mexico border that President Donald Trump promised his supporters.