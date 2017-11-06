Trump is pretty much a cult leader, says Reza Aslan
Donald Trump’s critics have compared him to many a thing, both in jest and in utter seriousness. Late-night host Samantha Bee did this so frequently in the months leading up to the election that she made a compilation video of the terms, like “demagoguing bag of candy corn” and “rich asshole who wants to be king of America.”
