Trump is pretty much a cult leader, says Reza Aslan

Screenshot of Reza Aslan, a professor at the University of California, Riverside (CNN)

Donald Trump’s critics have compared him to many a thing, both in jest and in utter seriousness. Late-night host Samantha Bee did this so frequently in the months leading up to the election that she made a compilation video of the terms, like “demagoguing bag of candy corn” and “rich asshole who wants to be king of America.”