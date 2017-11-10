Quantcast

Trump judge nominee who has never tried a case wins approval of Senate panel

Tribune Washington Bureau

10 Nov 2017 at 23:42 ET                   
President Donald Trump -- Screenshot

WASHINGTON — Brett J. Talley, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be a federal judge in Alabama, has never tried a case, was unanimously rated “not qualified” by the American Bar Association’s judicial rating committee, has practiced law for only three years and, as a blogger last year, displayed a degree of partisanship unusual for a judicial nominee, denouncing “Hillary Rotten Clinton” and pledging support for the National Rifle Association.

