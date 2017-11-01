Quantcast

Trump proposes death penalty for NYC terrorist

Elizabeth Preza

01 Nov 2017 at 23:55 ET                   
President Donald Trump (AFP/File / SAUL LOEB)

Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed the death penalty for Sayfullo Saipov, the terrorist who allegedly killed eight people Tuesday during a truck rampage in New York City.

According to a criminal complaint against Saipov, the Uzbekistan native requested an ISIS flag be displayed in his hospital room after he carried out the deadly attack. According to the FBI, Saipov, who waived his Miranda rights, “stated he felt good about what he had done.”

Trump has been tweeting consistently about the attack in New York. Wednesday morning, he inaccurately blamed Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for allowing Saipov to enter the country through the “Diversity Visa Lottery Program.”

During a press gaggle on Wednesday, Trump suggested he would send Saipov to the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

