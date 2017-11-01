Trump proposes death penalty for NYC terrorist

President Donald Trump (AFP/File / SAUL LOEB)

Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed the death penalty for Sayfullo Saipov, the terrorist who allegedly killed eight people Tuesday during a truck rampage in New York City.

NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

According to a criminal complaint against Saipov, the Uzbekistan native requested an ISIS flag be displayed in his hospital room after he carried out the deadly attack. According to the FBI, Saipov, who waived his Miranda rights, “stated he felt good about what he had done.”

Trump has been tweeting consistently about the attack in New York. Wednesday morning, he inaccurately blamed Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for allowing Saipov to enter the country through the “Diversity Visa Lottery Program.”

The terrorist came into our country through what is called the “Diversity Visa Lottery Program,” a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

During a press gaggle on Wednesday, Trump suggested he would send Saipov to the Guantanamo Bay detention center.