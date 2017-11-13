Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump protesters in Philippines met with water cannons and batons

Newsweek

13 Nov 2017 at 05:45 ET                   
Police use water cannons on protesters in Manila (Photo: Screen capture/Twitter)

Police in the Philippines used water cannons and batons against anti-Trump protesters who demonstrated against the president’s visit to Manila. A group of protesters was prevented from gathering outside the U.S.

Watch in the video below:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Giant Swastika-armed Trump effigy burned in Philippines on second day of protests
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+