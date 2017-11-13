Trump protesters in Philippines met with water cannons and batons
Police in the Philippines used water cannons and batons against anti-Trump protesters who demonstrated against the president’s visit to Manila. A group of protesters was prevented from gathering outside the U.S.
Watch in the video below:
WATCH: Riot police respond by using water cannons against the protesters @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/2uTuVp0NfO
— Kristine Sabillo (@KristineSabillo) November 13, 2017
WATCH: Protesters almost breached police lines along Taft Avenue earlier today. More than 10 people injured including 6 policemen. pic.twitter.com/bsnQ7VhuWw | @raffsantos
— ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 13, 2017
