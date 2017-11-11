Trump says he’s ‘too busy reading lots of documents’ to watch TV
Even though President Donald Trump often tweets out criticism the “liberal media,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday that he spends more time reading their work than watching TV. When he’s in the White House, Trump said he’s all business, often too busy to even glance at the television, The Hill reported.
