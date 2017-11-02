Trump set to give Fox News 20th interview as president
Should Fox News be renamed Trump News? President Donald Trump is set to sit down with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham on Thursday, which will mark his 20th interview with Fox News or Fox Business since becoming president of the United States, The Hill reports. Meanwhile, he’s done hardly any sit-down interviews with other major news outlets…
