Trump set to give Fox News 20th interview as president

Newsweek

02 Nov 2017 at 06:43 ET                   
President Donald Trump pauses during the 9/11 Observance Ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. (DOD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro)

Should Fox News be renamed Trump News? President Donald Trump is set to sit down with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham on Thursday, which will mark his 20th interview with Fox News or Fox Business since becoming president of the United States, The Hill reports. Meanwhile, he’s done hardly any sit-down interviews with other major news outlets…

Trump’s midnight rage tweet shows he’s having ‘complete breakdown’ over Russia probe: MSNBC’s Mika
Trump News

