Trump to press for end to North Korea nuclear program on Asia trip: White House

Reuters

02 Nov 2017 at 14:12 ET                   
North Korea launched four ballistic missiles in March and many analysts fear the reclusive state could be preparing another nuclear or missile test (AFP Photo/)

President Donald Trump will use his trip to Asia to emphasize that North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons is a “dead end” and to urge countries with influence over Pyongyang to pressure it to denuclearize, the White House said on Thursday.

“The president recognizes that we’re running out of time (to deal with North Korea) and will ask all nations to do more,” national security adviser H.R. McMaster told a briefing. He said Trump would urge countries with the most influence over Pyongyang to “convince its leaders that the pursuit of nuclear weapons is a dead end and it is past time to denuclearize.”

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

